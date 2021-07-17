 Skip to main content
Letter: Surfside memorial
Letter: Surfside memorial

I find it ironic that the city of Surfside is weighing a memorial to the June 24th tragedy. A comment by Dovy Ainsworth, whose parents died in the building collapse, states "It provides comfort for the families and community while also serving as a reminder ensuring it never happens again." Agreed. Witness the memorials for 911, Oklahoma City, Pearl Harbor and others. We cannot forget those events because we see their memorials, and it is comforting to those affected. What is ironic, to me, is if this is true, then why the whitewashing to cover up the history of the Civil War by tearing down statues of generals and denigrating the past? Shouldn't these reminders remain in place so as Dovy states, ensuring it never happens again? Thus far, the Holocaust is still remembered, but for how long before it fades into history or becomes a myth? No matter how horrible, the past should not be forgotten.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

