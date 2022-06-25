Letter: Surpreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

My husband and I have never felt the need to share our opinion on any political topic until now. This ruling will have far reaching consequences and is only the tip of the conservative political agenda iceberg. Lookout LGBTQ minorities! According to the Pew poll taken this March 61% of US adults say abortion should be legal and 37% think it should be illegal. That being said how can a minority of opinions set public policy on women's bodies? This is taking away a women's right to have freedom over her body and it will not stop abortions! Republican strategists have have politicized this issue fueled by religious zealots. We are horrified by this decision...