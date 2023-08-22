Who makes $638.36 a day? Well, according to a CNN article citing a Bankrate survey of 2500 Americans, the average American needs $233,000 a year to make them feel financially secure. For those of us who run an average American household budget, that’s a lot of moola!

If the Bankrate survey is accurate, common sense tells us that there are going to be a lot of insecure and unhappy people.

Too often we see statistics and accept the numbers without noting the methods. We just accept them because CNN or Fox or a politician or your boss tells us so. We may be seeing this because of the financial worth of an “If it bleeds, it leads” mentality.

Perhaps what this survey tells us is that we have a problem with expectations. Misplaced expectations can lead to unhappiness much faster than the actual issues of living in a 1st world economy.

Or perhaps the effects of a 40-year war on public education is being revealed.

JIm Sinex

Midtown