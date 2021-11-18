 Skip to main content
Letter: Survival 101
Letter: Survival 101

The United States has long been a leading contributor to global warming, which was further worsened by the previous administration’s removal of hundreds of environmental protections. We must now take vigorous action to right these wrongs.

As a nation, we are already experiencing the effects of our negligence. What used to be 500-year climate disasters are now occurring with regularity. We have witnessed raging wildfires in Arizona, deadly ice storms in Texas, increasingly violent hurricanes from Louisiana to New Jersey and the terrible destruction they leave behind. We must act now to ensure our own safety and survival.

As more places across the world become inhospitable to human life, thousands are fleeing the regions they call home. These climate migrations will only worsen unless we start healing what we have made uninhabitable for others. We must act now to ensure their safety and survival.

Call our senators and congressmen today and urge them to pass the Climate Change bill in Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

