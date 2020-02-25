Letter: Survivor's story retold to help us never forget Holocaust

Thank you for reprinting Edith Fox's story. What an incredibly powerful story. And an amazing woman. My condolences to her family on her recent passing.
Teresa Bruner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
