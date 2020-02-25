Letter: Survivor's story retold to help us never forget Holocaust
Thank you for reprinting Edith Fox's story. What an incredibly powerful story. And an amazing woman. My condolences to her family on her recent passing.

Teresa Bruner

Foothills

