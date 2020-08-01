Letter: Suspend MLB season

The Major League Baseball season started 3 days ago, with no fans in the stadiums. Already there 14 ballplayers who tested positive for covid-19. Two teams are in quarantine as I write this letter. Other teams are without some of their starting players. The competitive balance, already questionable in MLB is now non-exsistent. This shortened season will not be indicative of a fair competitive contest.
This season is obviously about money. Greed is driving the decision to start and continue playing baseball. Stop it now, before a player or possible multiple players, or coaches, or office personnel lose their lives to this virus. Is that what it will take?
Nick Hansen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!