Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Green Energy Subsidies and tax credits are fueling the green energy initiative. Tax payer funded grants for installing EV charging stations, cost incentives for purchasing EV’s, and subsidies for solar panel installation are currently prevalent for many business. Many businesses are changing their focus to take advantage of the IRA subsidies.

Is it a sustainable business model to base your sales, marketing, and production on government subsidies? How many of these businesses fail if the government subsidies are reduced or removed? What if the government decides social security,Medicare, or the military are more important than green energy subsidies? How many people loose their jobs because of a failed business? Historically our economy has flourished because it was driven by peoples demand for products and services, not government policies.