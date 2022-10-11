Letter: Sustaining Peace

Could this be the moment for outstanding leadership by President Biden? Once upon a time Nikita Khrushchev backed nuclear missiles out of Cuba and saved the planet. Once upon another time Richard Nixon went to China and stunned the world. How about Joe Biden remove just HALF the NATO missiles aimed at Russia [US made nuclear missiles that is!] and preserve some peace for the future? Make a little breathing room in this world for all of us.
Its that kind of moment, Joe!
Kathy Altman
West side
