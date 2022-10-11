 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sustaining Peace

  • Comments

Could this be the moment for outstanding leadership by President Biden? Once upon a time Nikita Khrushchev backed nuclear missiles out of Cuba and saved the planet. Once upon another time Richard Nixon went to China and stunned the world. How about Joe Biden remove just HALF the NATO missiles aimed at Russia [US made nuclear missiles that is!] and preserve some peace for the future? Make a little breathing room in this world for all of us.

Its that kind of moment, Joe!

Kathy Altman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News