 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Swamp Finally Drained
View Comments

Letter: Swamp Finally Drained

When Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews for Donald Trump’s final ride, his promise to drain the swamp was finally realized.

It had been four long, painful years in the coming. The collective exhale from millions of Americans however, could be heard around the country and heralded in the dawning of a new day. Not a perfect day, but a day where truth reigns, facts matter, science is real, and love wins over hate.

Huge thanks to the American voters who in the end, did what Mr. Trump was unwilling to do. Who, in fact, did everything he could to turn D.C. into an alligator and snake infested swamp.

President Biden won’t be perfect, but he will work hard to lead with honor, return us to civility, and tell us the truth. In short, he will be a President our children can look up to. What a concept.

Linda Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News