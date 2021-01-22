Letter: Swamp Finally Drained

When Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews for Donald Trump’s final ride, his promise to drain the swamp was finally realized.
It had been four long, painful years in the coming. The collective exhale from millions of Americans however, could be heard around the country and heralded in the dawning of a new day. Not a perfect day, but a day where truth reigns, facts matter, science is real, and love wins over hate.
Huge thanks to the American voters who in the end, did what Mr. Trump was unwilling to do. Who, in fact, did everything he could to turn D.C. into an alligator and snake infested swamp.
President Biden won’t be perfect, but he will work hard to lead with honor, return us to civility, and tell us the truth. In short, he will be a President our children can look up to. What a concept.
Linda Lyon
SaddleBrooke
