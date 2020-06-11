Letter: Swamp Rats
Letter: Swamp Rats

As the President and Attorney General fan the flames of racism, discrimination and social injustice in our country continues to grow.

Police reform programs in place when Trump took office have been dismantled or defunded. The Cares Act and PPP programs favor the wealthy, including the President’s family and mega donors, while shutting out minority and women owned businesses. Trump’s swamp rats ignore education in impoverished communities and programs to reduce prison recidivism - instead they promote for-profit prisons and schools. Legislators from gerrymandered districts have little accountability, and systemic voter suppression and purging of voter rolls in minority communities with zero evidence fraud is very real.

The GOP used to demand transparency and preached the dangers of executive overreach and abuse of power. The swamp that Trump promised to drain is now a cesspool of cronyism and corruption. And all of our inspector generals who kept track of all of this have been fired while discriminatory policies continue.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

