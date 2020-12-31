 Skip to main content
Letter: Symptom vs. Problem
10% of our population controls over 70% of our nation's wealth! Racism, hate, supremacy, control-based- ideology, are all symptoms of abject poverty. We can't stop racism until we figure out how to move people out of poverty.....some who have been trapped in their plight for generations. So how do "WE THE PEOPLE" end poverty in our ghetto's, reservations, barrios, etc......Certainly it has to do with income equality, education and job opportunity.

Until we figure this out, we spend billions on symptoms and very little on the problem. "When you're in a hole, stop digging." How do "we" start building?

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

