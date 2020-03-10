Letter: Syrian refugeee crisis
Letter: Syrian refugeee crisis

Because of the war between Turkey and Syria, a new huge wave of refugees wants to get into Europe. Ironically, only 6% of them are Syrians; most others are Afghans, Pakistanis, Iranians, and others. Allowing this to happen would cause a tsunami of protests across Europe and would radically strengthen the right-wing parties. Putin finds this rather amusing, especially because the war was facilitated by the removal of US troops from that very area around Idlib. Russia then provided air support for the Syrians, and Turkey was suddenly on the losing side. Again, the Trump government has utterly failed to stabilize that region in coordination with the Kurds, our allies against ISIS. The root cause of it all: The catastrophic US policies in the entire Middle East for the last decades. Now, with the tail between our legs, Russia has gained major influence and threatens to destroy NATO and EU as well, our only bulwark against Putin.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

