 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Taboo subject.
View Comments

Letter: Taboo subject.

  • Comments

It is fashionable to talk about "man-made" issues whether it is man made natural disasters like "climate change", man made disasters like human-caused forest fires, or man made waste like garbage dumps that produce man made greenhouse gases

No one wants to discuss the root cause of all these man-made disasters and that is man- specifically to many of them.

The last fifty years has seen an almost fifty percent growth in the city of Tucson. Arizona has more than five times the amount of people. Our countries population is one and one half times what it was fifty years ago, and the world population has doubled.

More people means more water usage, more food,more waste both human and products

We cannot control man made activities unless we can control the population we can't control workd population but we could start in our own country..

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News