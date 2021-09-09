Letter: Taboo subject.

It is fashionable to talk about "man-made" issues whether it is man made natural disasters like "climate change", man made disasters like human-caused forest fires, or man made waste like garbage dumps that produce man made greenhouse gases
No one wants to discuss the root cause of all these man-made disasters and that is man- specifically to many of them.
The last fifty years has seen an almost fifty percent growth in the city of Tucson. Arizona has more than five times the amount of people. Our countries population is one and one half times what it was fifty years ago, and the world population has doubled.
More people means more water usage, more food,more waste both human and products
We cannot control man made activities unless we can control the population we can't control workd population but we could start in our own country..
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.