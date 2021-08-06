 Skip to main content
Letter: Take a bow
Letter: Take a bow

Our senator takes a bow, or a curtsy, for working to get a viable infrastructure bill. Where she really excels is double speak. She advertised on TV that she supports the "For The People Act" and refuses to negotiate the elimination of the filibuster in order to pass it. She claims the filibuster is needed for bipartisanship. Instead of inane arguments why the filibuster is needed for the senate to function, I'd appreciate her response as to how she will make the work without the filibuster.

Is bipartisanship only a photo op?

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

