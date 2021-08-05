 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Take a knee, America
View Comments

Letter: Take a knee, America

  • Comments

The author of "Olympic Soccer Team Protest" thinks the women soccer players' kneeling during our national anthem was a "national disgrace". A much bigger national disgrace occurred on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump incited his insurrectionists to attack the capitol. Talk about disdain and disgracing the country! "American evil" was truly on display that day. Since last November, we have listened to continual lies about the legitimacy of the election. We are watching unprecedented attacks on election integrity and our voting rights. It is beyond a disgrace that so many Republicans are on board with this attack on our democracy. America's entire population should be on their knees in protest. The Olympics will go on despite anyone's boycotting of TV coverage. Can America go on with a lying, evil megalomaniac and his cult supporters tearing it apart?

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News