Letter: Take a knee, America

The author of "Olympic Soccer Team Protest" thinks the women soccer players' kneeling during our national anthem was a "national disgrace". A much bigger national disgrace occurred on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump incited his insurrectionists to attack the capitol. Talk about disdain and disgracing the country! "American evil" was truly on display that day. Since last November, we have listened to continual lies about the legitimacy of the election. We are watching unprecedented attacks on election integrity and our voting rights. It is beyond a disgrace that so many Republicans are on board with this attack on our democracy. America's entire population should be on their knees in protest. The Olympics will go on despite anyone's boycotting of TV coverage. Can America go on with a lying, evil megalomaniac and his cult supporters tearing it apart?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.