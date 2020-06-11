Letter: Take aKnee
View Comments

Letter: Take aKnee

"Cadet Bone Spurs" showed again how smart he is about traditions. His recent tweet about the NFL and taking a knee amazes me. If he had not dodged the draft and went to Vietnam with us stupid folks he might have learned something. It is a duty, honor and privilege to take a knee for a fallen brother/sister. Maybe, a General could explain it to him. Probably would not work because he is smarter than all the Generals. Just ask him. I am proud to consider myself one of the stupid folks.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News