Letter: Take aKnee

"Cadet Bone Spurs" showed again how smart he is about traditions. His recent tweet about the NFL and taking a knee amazes me. If he had not dodged the draft and went to Vietnam with us stupid folks he might have learned something. It is a duty, honor and privilege to take a knee for a fallen brother/sister. Maybe, a General could explain it to him. Probably would not work because he is smarter than all the Generals. Just ask him. I am proud to consider myself one of the stupid folks.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
