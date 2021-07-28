Letter: Take away his access and Trump will go away

According to Ray Hamilton (RealStory.com), our disgraced former president owns Turnberry in Scotland, which has held four British Opens in the past. This year, the governing body announced, "We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry (now, or) in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances." Six days later, the 2022 PGA Championship was moved from Trump National in Bedminster, NJ. - akin to taking hot dogs away from Joey Chestnut on July 4.
In an email, the man-child wrote, ".… this course was not chosen… because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial…."
What if the media stopped covering his mendacious rallies and hate-filled press conferences, considered as "not news." No policy is ever discussed, only hate, division and lies.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
