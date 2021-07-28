 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Take away his access and Trump will go away
View Comments

Letter: Take away his access and Trump will go away

  • Comments

According to Ray Hamilton (RealStory.com), our disgraced former president owns Turnberry in Scotland, which has held four British Opens in the past. This year, the governing body announced, "We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry (now, or) in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances." Six days later, the 2022 PGA Championship was moved from Trump National in Bedminster, NJ. - akin to taking hot dogs away from Joey Chestnut on July 4.

In an email, the man-child wrote, ".… this course was not chosen… because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial…."

What if the media stopped covering his mendacious rallies and hate-filled press conferences, considered as "not news." No policy is ever discussed, only hate, division and lies.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News