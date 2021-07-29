Letter: Take Full Responsibility for Your Actions

I am willing to take full responsibility for my actions, but are the people who choose to remain unvaccinated for reasons other than a health condition or age restriction really willing to do the same? One of the tropes that conservatives love to spout: everyone should have the freedom to do whatever they want, and they will take responsibility for their actions. What should that mean? Vaccinations are now easily available for anyone over 12, so if a person chooses to remain unvaccinated and gets COVID, their health insurer (or government program or hospital) should not have to pay for treatment necessary for that person's recovery. You spent a month on a ventilator? You better have a lot of money saved up for that hospital bill.... If insurers/governments/hospitals could refuse coverage to people who choose not to get vaccinated, the free market would prevail and individuals could prove that they are truly willing to take full responsibility for their actions.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.