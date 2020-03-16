Letter: Take the COVID 19 Test
Letter: Take the COVID 19 Test

To paraphrase the words of Ronald Reagan, "Please Mr. Trump take the test." President Trump, you have been exposed to people who tested positive for COVID 19. Be a role model for all people in the United States of America. Take the test. What do you have to lose? If you, in fact, have been infected, then you should protect people who might have contact with you and you should not be shaking hands with people or appearing in mass rallies in front of your adoring fans. So please, show American how to react to possible exposure, take the test, especially since they are so readily available to anyone in the United States who wants or needs to be tested.

Donald Klein

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

