Letter: Take your shot

Regarding the distrust of the Covid vaccine, let me say this. During WW2 Americans pulled together to ration and save certain items to benefit the war effort. We faced an enemy that posed a threat to the entire world and we won. Today we face an even deadlier enemy in Covid. It has killed far more people than the war and is still taking lives. Every year the medical industry formulates a new vaccine for the flu in the same time frame as this vaccine was made and is just as safe. Just look at the rest of the world that has not kept up on vaccinating their citizens and they are all having rebounds of the virus. We are winning! Roll up your sleeves and get your shot and show the world that America is the example to follow.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
