Letter: "Taking a knee"

Re: the June 6 article "'Taking a knee' in no way disrespects America's flag."
While I can not disagree with Mr. Frank Thompson's contention, he seems to disregard the fact that it is disrespectful to take a knee while the National Anthem is being played. Since we are both veterans, I'm sure that Mr. Thompson is aware of this.
Since Mr. Kaepernick took a knee when the National Anthem was being played, technically he was not being disrespectful to our flag; however, he was, intentionally or not, being disrespectful to our National Anthem and what that represents.
I certainly hope that Mr. Thompson would agree.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
