Letter: Taking it seriously
Please, no more pictures of nurses crying and pleading with the public to wear masks. Or doctors lamenting that they're exhausted, depressed. No more photos of medical workers with hoses coming out of their gowns, or hunched together in rooms amid plastic and shadows. It hasn't worked. It's time to really scare people.

I want a clear view of someone being intubated, a hose jammed down the throat, the body "bucking" while workers hold down the patient's arms and legs. I want to see a patient in the hall, waiting for care, writhing, crying, and trying to rip out tubes. I want to watch the faces of the five patients dying while on one doctor's shift, not the doctor describing his day. I want to see children and the elderly turning blue, terrified, then dead. Maybe then we'll take this seriously, mask up and stay home.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

