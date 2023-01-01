Letter: Taking the prize

After reading this letter several times, I came to the realization that this letter was not sick sarcasm or an unfunny joke, but that the author was deadly serious. Incredibly, she proposed a national day of recognition for those innocents murdered by gun violence, to show our thanks and appreciation for taking a bullet so that the rest of us can enjoy our second amendment rights, to be able to "protect ourselves". I guess the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of those murdered takes a backseat to others' gun rights. But aren't we good, appreciative people! Let's honor those who have had their lives snuffed out by disturbed gun nuts, so we can continue our gun idolatry. A national day of recognition, the least we can do! This letter takes the prize for most outrageous opinion to grace the pages of the Star, and serves as a frightening glimpse into the mindset of gun worship.