Letter: TAKING TWO ASPIRINS WON'T HELP
Letter: TAKING TWO ASPIRINS WON'T HELP

For the millions of voters who anticipated experiencing a sigh of relief once Biden was inaugurated are realizing this is not going to happen any time in the near future… with a new fear, maybe never. Our democracy survived revolutions, wars, conflicts, uprisings, corrupt government, and really bad presidents but was nearly destroyed in one fell swoop of an insurgent attempt believed to have been under Trump’s direction. Complacency has won over outrage with Republican leaders like Cruz and Lindsay continuing to pump life into the lie of our lifetime that Trump was robbed of a second term. Think about this…not since the Civil War has our country pit citizen against citizen. Pending in about half of the States is legislation to overturn elections believed won by fraud. Today, a well-planned insurgent at an unsuspected time or a vote outcome overturned because of suspected fraud are real possibilities. Are you concerned about the survival of our democracy, yet? You should be!

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

