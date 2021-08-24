 Skip to main content
Letter: TALIBAN MAY I ?
Letter: TALIBAN MAY I ?

Now, after two-plus decades in Afghanistan, at an estimated cost of TWO TRILLION DOLLARS, we are in a mad race to evacuate and rescue whatever we can. We are conceding billions of dollars of high-tech weapons we left for our imagined “allies”.

More disturbing is that our real allies, who were on our side, are left to escape without our assistance. But most disturbing is the statement by the official Pentagon spokesman, that we will try to get every American out of there “UNTIL THE CLOCK RUNS OUT.”

Excuse my incredulity, but the “Leader of the Free World", the super power that saved humanity and the world in the 40’s, is now sounding like it’s playing a silly game. Even sports have extra innings, overtimes, and shootouts.

I am not a big supporter of our military spending. I believe those trillions of dollars can bring us better returns. But, for this country to voluntarily play “TALIBAN, MAY I”? That is despicable.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

