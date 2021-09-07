 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Taliban Rule/Red State Rule
View Comments

Letter: Taliban Rule/Red State Rule

  • Comments

There is not much difference between the way the Taliban governs and how red-state governors run their states. The protection of the few at the expense of the majority. The suppression of voting rights, human rights, women's rights is common under both regimes. The terrible debacle in Texas; voter suppression and the disgraceful abortion law is something the Taliban leaders may take great delight in. The only thing separating the two is that the red-state governors have not yet called for the execution of their political enemies. Right wing extremists who live in their jurisdictions would like nothing else than to have a full blown civil war which probably would not be actively discouraged by those tyrants like Abbott and DeSantis.

Here in Arizona our governor has not been an example of good governance. His pro-life views are extreme as re his views on mask mandates.

We are at a crossroads in this state and nationally. Vote to keep Democrats in control!

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News