Letter: Taliban Rule/Red State Rule

There is not much difference between the way the Taliban governs and how red-state governors run their states. The protection of the few at the expense of the majority. The suppression of voting rights, human rights, women's rights is common under both regimes. The terrible debacle in Texas; voter suppression and the disgraceful abortion law is something the Taliban leaders may take great delight in. The only thing separating the two is that the red-state governors have not yet called for the execution of their political enemies. Right wing extremists who live in their jurisdictions would like nothing else than to have a full blown civil war which probably would not be actively discouraged by those tyrants like Abbott and DeSantis.
Here in Arizona our governor has not been an example of good governance. His pro-life views are extreme as re his views on mask mandates.
We are at a crossroads in this state and nationally. Vote to keep Democrats in control!
James Robinett
Southwest side
