Letter: Taliban take over
Letter: Taliban take over

It's my understanding in early May the Taliban asked tribal elders to deliver the following message to Afghan government troops: 'surrender or be killed' - adding the proviso, if they surrendered they would be allowed to return home.

Afghan government troops were frustrated with the way they were treated by their country, knew the U. S. was leaving the end of August and feared the Taliban was going to kill them so accepted the Taliban's offer. The Taliban then drove to the capitol and took over ---- much sooner than anyone expected.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

