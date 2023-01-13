Letter: Talibans’ fight against women continues

The news is filled with hysterical reports about the Talibans’ decision to ban women from Afghanistan’s universities. The world is aghast about this attack against women and pleads with the Afghan government to rescind this order. It is stunning, however, to observe, once again, the degree of (deliberate?) ignorance and lack of understanding of the actual conditions on the ground in that Middle Eastern country. Even before the US invaded in 2001, it was crystal-clear that the Taliban had a rock-solid chokehold on the local culture and mentality and that women lacked all freedom. No military operation can change people’s hearts and minds, which the US finally acknowledged when they withdrew their forces in 2021. An arch-conservative Islamic society like Afghanistan regards women as chattel at best, so why this pretentious western outcry and bitter complaints? Don’t many religious conservatives in the US actually welcome the Talibans’ move? It is hypocritical to criticize the Taliban and to combat women's rights in our own country!