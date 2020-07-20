Letter: Tammy and Tucker
Letter: Tammy and Tucker

Tucker Carlson has discovered a path to high political office. In his opening salvos each night on FOX, he demeans a woman with no legs, mixed racial makeup, and a certified battlefield hero, Tammy Duckworth.

It is a sound strategy, one pioneered by Donald Trump, with his foul assaults on a wounded, disabled veteran. As he showed distaine for Senator McCain, whose suffering and bravery were well documented in the service of his country, so does Carlson cast Senator Duckworth as a coward and questions her loyalty to America

As a result, Carlson has become ever more popular for these attacks, and like Trump, it is from what is aptly called the base.

We really don’t need another ill-mannered bully leading our fragile nation. We do need more like Duckworth, dedicated to the public good. Her decency amid her many hardships gives her a dignity that people like Carlson can never know.

RONALD LANCASTER

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

