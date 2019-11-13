Are you feeling the yoke of economic oppression?

If you have iPhone in hand lamenting to friends about being too broke to afford tampons while ordering a soy latte at Starbucks, here’s the political road map out of this dire predicament.

Socialism: Here's your free tampon and free latte.

Communism: Here's your free tampon. Lattes are bourgeois.

Fascism: You will spend your money only on tampons.

Capitalism: If you buy two tampons now, we'll throw in a latte for free.

Progressivism: Trans need tampons too. Where's my free latte?

Cast your vote.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

