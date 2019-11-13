Are you feeling the yoke of economic oppression?
If you have iPhone in hand lamenting to friends about being too broke to afford tampons while ordering a soy latte at Starbucks, here’s the political road map out of this dire predicament.
Socialism: Here's your free tampon and free latte.
Communism: Here's your free tampon. Lattes are bourgeois.
Fascism: You will spend your money only on tampons.
Capitalism: If you buy two tampons now, we'll throw in a latte for free.
Progressivism: Trans need tampons too. Where's my free latte?
Cast your vote.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.