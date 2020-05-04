Letter: Tara Reade's sexual assault accusations again Joe Biden

Tara Reade, a Democrat, recently filed a criminal complaint with the Washington, D. C. Police Dept., alleging she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden while working for him in 1993. Filing a false police report is a crime. Reade has been a Sanders supporter. The Democrat biased news media's minimal and skeptical coverage of her allegations have been quite hypocritical compared to how they relentlessly covered women's accusations against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and candidate Trump. Numerous other women have also come forward citing Biden's inappropriate behavior toward them. Reade made extemporaneous comments about the assault at the time to several people, including her mother. An August 1993 segment from CNN’s Larry King show has surfaced in which Reade’s mother calls in saying that her daughter had problems while working for a prominent Senator. CNN was not the outlet that found this. The Democrat news media and Democrat politicians are hypocrites reference Biden's behavior towards women by ignoring, under reporting, discounting, minimizing or being skeptical about it.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
