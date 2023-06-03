I recently heard about various retailers being reluctant to promote PRIDE month because of complaints from a few customers....well I am a customer too, and my complaint to these companies is that they are essentially putting people who identify as LGBTQ back in the proverbial closet by moving merchandise to appease some very narrow-minded people. I went to my local Target store yesterday and it took me 10 minutes of searching to find the PRIDE merchandise in the back of the store hidden amongst the workout gear. I spoke with the manager who told me the items were moved because people want to see swimsuits and summer gear at the front of the store. I don't believe it for one minute. During Black History month, Hispanic Heritage month, etc. items were not moved, nor should they have been. This is caving to bullies. Stand up for one another and celebrate our differences...if a few fragile snowflakes are intimidated by rainbow clothing, they don't have to buy it.