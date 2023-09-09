The national opinion piece completely missed the mark. Foreigners are not “bad and scary”, cheap slave labor is. She attacks Trump's tariffs as an attempt to show his strength. Cheap labor costs led US companies to shift manufacturing to these foreign countries thus decreasing their costs and enriching those executives and stockholders at the expense of the average American worker. The resulting loss of American jobs deprives US citizens the opportunity to earn a decent wage, buy a house, afford child care and enjoy the privileges of our country. One example; importing cheap Chinese steel flooded the market and forced the closure of Kaiser Aluminum plant in West Virginia in 2009 with the loss of 650 American jobs. Tariffs are good for America.