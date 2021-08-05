Letter: Tax Breaks for the Wealthy

I can think of four reasons why tax breaks for the wealthy don’t help the economy. First, the wealthy already have money or collateral. Second, if they need more money for a project, they can borrow it because they have collateral, and have proved they are a good risk. Third, they can offer stock options. There are other people with money who make more money by investing. Fourth, it just plays into the myth of the “Titans of Industry”, who create the businesses and the jobs. Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy didn’t become “jet fuel for the economy” as he predicted, because the beneficiaries had no intention of investing in new industry. They took the money and bought back stock, increasing their control of their companies and their personal wealth.
The only reason I can see for tax cuts for the wealthy is more campaign contributions down the line for the people who vote for the cuts.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
