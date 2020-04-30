Letter: Tax cuts for wealthy in Covid relief package
This is despicable! The supposed relief/stimulus plan recently passed by Congress contains another huge tax cut for the wealthy. In this time of severe crisis, the 2017 trillion dollar tax cut for the rich should be rescinded, not enhanced.

And unlike the small business relief package, which precluded Trump from taking money for his own companies, this tax cut will benefit Trump and his family.

The stimulus/relief bill was supposed to help the unemployed and small businesses, not the wealthy, already well-protected financial class. But now, we’re being told the relief program has run out of money for the people we thought it was going to help.

Please contact your Representatives (Kirkpatrick and Grijalva) and Senators Sinema and McSally and insist they transfer the tax cut money to the unemployed, small businesses, and the frontline, and often underpaid, health care, grocery, and delivery workers, who are literally saving our lives, while jeopardizing their own.

Lisa Wolfe

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

