Letter: Tax fairness

Trump's early disclosure show he often paid no taxes and used write offs to do so. IRS didn't audit his 2016 returns until 2019 and relied on his accountants. Some of this may be legal under tax codes. A study showed if everyone paid what was due the deficit would be eliminated. I use Trump as an example. It's ludicrous that the average tax payer pays a third of their income and millionaires and billionaires game the system and pay a fraction or none of what ordinary citizens pay. They are the real welfare queens. Most inherited the money and aren't creating new jobs.