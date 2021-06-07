 Skip to main content
Letter: Tax Gap
Letter: Tax Gap

From Shrink The Tax Gap news, “In recent testimony, IRS Commissioner Rettig said the annual tax gap now likely exceeds $1 trillion.” For anyone who doesn’t know what the tax gap is – it’s those people who don’t pay the taxes they owe. The IRS is too short-handed to go after those funds.

Also from the Shrink The Tax Gap news, “Here’s the math made simple: invest $80 billion and get back somewhere between $480 billion and $1.4 trillion in the first 10 years, and much more after that. “

This is why, I believe, the GOP is fighting so hard to keep Biden from doing anything and to keep people from voting. Those who don’t pay their taxes don’t want to see the IRS have proper funding to do their job. Meanwhile, the middle class and poor are stuck paying the lion’s share of taxes to run the country because our taxes come out with a W-2 or 1099.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

