 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tax Gap
View Comments

Letter: Tax Gap

  • Comments

Most people pay their taxes. Some people don't. That's not fair.

Income taxes paid by 90% of individuals is around $600B. The 10% Tax Gap in unpaid taxes is approximately $574B.

Before we ask Congress to raise taxes, we need to arm IRS with the ability to collect from those who owe.

Leaders from across the political spectrum and business community support this plan.

How to shrink the Tax Gap: 1. Fill the gap in income reported by third parties; 2. Upgrade technology to use all the information the IRS has; 3. Effectively focus and streamline auditing.

This information is supplied by the IRS. The IRS wants to work for the 90% of us who pay our taxes. Congress can make it happen that the 10% who don't pay face tougher penalties by funding the IRS. Your vote for democracy counts.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 28

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers think that the outfit in charge of carrying out the "audit" of Arizona's 2020 Presidential Election, known as Cyber Ninjas, might not exactly be on the up and up.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News