Letter: Tax Gap

Most people pay their taxes. Some people don't. That's not fair.
Income taxes paid by 90% of individuals is around $600B. The 10% Tax Gap in unpaid taxes is approximately $574B.
Before we ask Congress to raise taxes, we need to arm IRS with the ability to collect from those who owe.
Leaders from across the political spectrum and business community support this plan.
How to shrink the Tax Gap: 1. Fill the gap in income reported by third parties; 2. Upgrade technology to use all the information the IRS has; 3. Effectively focus and streamline auditing.
This information is supplied by the IRS. The IRS wants to work for the 90% of us who pay our taxes. Congress can make it happen that the 10% who don't pay face tougher penalties by funding the IRS. Your vote for democracy counts.
Janet C. Pipes
Northwest side
