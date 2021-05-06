 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tax obligation
View Comments

Letter: Tax obligation

  • Comments

Re: The April 30th article "Congress, close the tax gap"

I agree with this article 100%. For years I have asked the question why doesn't everybody pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right. Are you proud to be an American company? Then show it! Step up and do your part! What you are doing is cheating on America. And here's the ironic part, they can afford it rather than passing it down to the less fortunate in the form of tax increases.

David Hart

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor May 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor May 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: From calls for a third party, to calls for more support for police, this bunch of letters has a decidedly more conservative bent than usual. Check them out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News