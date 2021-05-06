Letter: Tax obligation

Re: The April 30th article "Congress, close the tax gap"
I agree with this article 100%. For years I have asked the question why doesn't everybody pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right. Are you proud to be an American company? Then show it! Step up and do your part! What you are doing is cheating on America. And here's the ironic part, they can afford it rather than passing it down to the less fortunate in the form of tax increases.
David Hart
Marana
