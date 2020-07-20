Letter: Tax Returns - Still Hidden


Trump volunteered to run for the Presidency and to serve the citizens of this country. He was not drafted and there are obligations, legal or not, that go along with the privilege of serving. Regardless of what the Supreme Court ruled, confirming that the president is not above the law, in reality it means that what is owed us is still hidden and concealed.

We have no idea what business relationships and entanglements President Trump has dragged into the office of the Presidency with him and how that affects his actions. Trump owes the voters an open accounting of what he did and continues to do through his sons, his daughter, his son-in-law. Even if he is no long conducting business (which seems highly unlikely – no blind trust for Trump), what he did in the past can impact how he operates now. It is not enough to say “it is none of our business;” it is, and became so when he voluntarily ran for President.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

