A revamped version of Trump’s 2017 Tax Scam, the GOP’s new Tax Scam 2.0, once again gives lofty tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, leaving the rest of us with an increased tax burden.

It is shameful that House Republicans are still pulling these dangerous stunts shortly after holding our economy hostage during their manufactured debt crisis. It’s disappointing they’re still beating the same “let’s make the rich richer” drum instead of doing something good for their constituents.

With his vote to undermine the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressman Ciscomani chose to pander to the wealthy and disregard our many needs.

When the House of Representatives returns from its August recess, Tax Scam 2.0 will be voted on and Ciscomani will have an opportunity to work for us or continue to be a corporate pawn.

As constituents, we need to demand better of our congressman. Call Ciscomani’s office and urge him to vote NO on GOP Tax Scam 2.0!

Beth Smith

Oro Valley