Letter: TAX SUPER WEALTHY AMERICANS WITH A WEALTH TAX
Real estate tax used by local and state governments is a wealth tax. Why not also legislate a federal wealth tax on net assets?

The current year US deficit is about $4 trillion, increasing our national debt to over $26 trillion, or about $78,000 per citizen. The Federal debt is held by all American citizens.

In 2019 the wealthy top 10 percent owned $74 trillion, the next 40 percent $31 trillion and the bottom 50 percent $2 trillion for a total of $107 trillion.

All American citizens provide an environment for the wealthy to accumulate their wealth. Therefore a simple wealth tax is fair. It could range from 2 percent per year for the top 50 percent to 1 percent for the remainder owning more than $10 million. It will provide federal tax revenues of at least $2 trillion, slightly less than 10 percent of our national debt.

To reduce opposition to the tax, it could be legislated for the next five or ten years.

Carl Pegels

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

