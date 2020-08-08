You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Taxation without Representation
View Comments

Letter: Taxation without Representation

I was dismayed two weeks ago to read a letter by a fellow Democrat scolding the party — including Tucson area representatives Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, and Tom O’Halleran — for backing a bill giving statehood to the residents of the District of Columbia.

I lived in DC for more than three decades before retiring to southern Arizona and know that this is not a trivial matter. Although they pay federal taxes, the 705 thousand US citizens living in DC, a larger population than both Vermont and Wyoming, have no voting representation in Congress. It’s taxation without representation.

Concerned that DC voting rights would be unconstitutional? The statehood bill sets aside a small amount of land for the operations of the federal government and affords DC residents equal protections under the law as guaranteed by the 14th amendment.

I hope that Senator Sinema and the next elected senator as well as concerned citizens throughout the country will support this bill. It matters.

Miriam Burt

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News