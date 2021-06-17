 Skip to main content
Letter: Taxation
Re: the June 14 articles "Ordinary workers are right to think something's wrong" and "Outrage over taxes ignores basic facts."

It is of interest to me as a tax professional for years to see the opinions of Goldberg and Pitts on the same page. Both of them got it wrong in my opinion. Leaked personal tax information is criminal.However, they ignore some basic facts. Wealth is not taxed nor should it be. The inequities which neither appear to present is the disparity in taxes on different forms of income. Wealthy investors use long term investments which pay qualified dividends which are taxed at a low rate. They also use the advantage of lower capital gains rates which vary from 0 to 28 percent. That is their source of income and in my opinion should be taxed at the same rate as any working person’s earned income or my military retirement benefit. And for anyone who would like to be enlightened I would suggest IRS pub 544 for capital gains and IRS pub 17 for general tax information.

Gerald Schwartz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

