Letter: Taxing Corporations
Letter: Taxing Corporations

Re: the April 3 article "Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax."

Stan Choe and Ken Sweat's article on companies paying zero U.S. tax sounds like an indictment. As a recent article in The Wall Street Journal pointed out, corporations, greedy or otherwise, don't pay taxes. They collect taxes but they don't pay them. Taxes are ultimately paid for by "some combination of customers in higher prices, workers in lower wages, and shareholders in lower returns on investment." The best tax on business is zero.

Andrew Rutter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

