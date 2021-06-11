 Skip to main content
Letter: Taxing the wealthy
Letter: Taxing the wealthy

The disclosure that the wealthiest Americans pay little or no income taxes should be an incentive for our state and national legislators to work together to fix the problem. Instead the Republican Party seems intent on lowering what little income tax they do pay. It is outrageous that average Americans patriotically pay their income taxes each year while the corporations and billionaires manage to escape legally from paying. What does it take for the Republicans in Congress to finally vote to fix this problem? There is probably no hope for a common sense solution until the Democrats hold absolutely majorities in both the state and national legislatures.

Bill Ridlinghafer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

