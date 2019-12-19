Letter: Taxpayer costs of Impeachment

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer:
With all the media Information concerning the Investigation/Impeachment of Donald J. Trump, there has been numerous reports about the time, (3+ Years and counting), but rarely any comment about the cost of this nonsense.
I ran some numbers and thought the taxpayers might be interested in learning that:
1) Google says that Congress meets an average of 133 days per yr. And at $175K ea. + an approx. estimate
of $25K ea. for office supplies, postage, etc.
2) Multiply That Amt. times 435 Congress persons= $87,000000.00 per year.
3) Divided by 133( Lets be generous and call it 140 days) = $621,142.86 per DAY! The rest of their year is spent running for re-election and vacationing.
4) NOW, Mr . and Mrs. taxpayer, Do you REALLY want your Money spent like this? Now multiply that # times the 3 years this has been going on! Then add the $33+ million spent on the Mueller report!!!
Jerry Hutchison
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.