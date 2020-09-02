Letter: Taxpayers paid millions for promises unfulfilled and corruption

Remember a few of Trump’s most famous promises that he failed to produce for the American people, costing taxpayers millions of dollars, paid directly to Trump’s pocket?
“Mexico will pay for the wall! It will be completed by the end of my first term!” No Mexico. It has cost taxpayers millions, destroyed ecological flows, created fraud and damaged lands and landscapes. Despite claiming 300 miles of the wall has been built, only 30 miles of new wall has been completed. Within the first 48 hours, numerous methods were shown to cut through the beams with common tools.
Certainly, you’ve heard of the Emoluments Clause. Trump did promise to the citizens, he would simply NOT visit his properties if he were elected, in order to steer clear of any conflicts of interest. “I may never see these places again because I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me.” (If Trumps says “believe me,” run.)
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
