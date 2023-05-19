Re: the May 15 letter "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The writer states that Democrats are experiencing Trump Derangement Syndrome, but I think that he is experiencing a worst case scenario of projection because TDS really should be defined as determining Trump to be morally acceptable.

In his infamous interview, Trump equated a woman's unwilling surrender to his physical superiority to be her desire for him. In his videotaped deposition, he stated that his, now adjudicated, sexual abuse victim was not his "type", thereby equating rape with romance.

If the writer truly wants to see the real TDS, he should look in the mirror.

Rick Cohn

West side