Letter: Te4ump is rerunning the 2016 race with the same modus operandi

President bone spurs spent the past 24 hours sending several dozen tweets, demanding Obama, Biden and Clinton be arrested and jailed for crimes committed against him personally during the 2016 election campaign.
In 2016, he claimed about Hillary, as he complains about Biden today (same words), that they were both “crooked.”
In 2016, as today, he complained the election was fraudulent. If he lost (loses), it would be voter fraud. He boasted higher poll numbers, even though behind by double digits. He still complains about “illegals voting.”
He has only one modus operandi, to lie.
BS has no real successes to fall back on, nor any plans for any future direction. His claims of victories are simply results of other’s actions or lies of non-existent achievements.
Middle East peace negotiations have been going on since 2014. In exchange for aid, the nation’s agreed to sign the deal in the White House so that he could take credit.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
